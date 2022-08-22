Bank of Nova Scotia (BNS) Set to Announce Earnings on Tuesday

Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS – Get Rating) (TSE:BNS) will release its earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, August 23rd. Analysts expect Bank of Nova Scotia to post earnings of $1.67 per share for the quarter. Investors interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS – Get Rating) (TSE:BNS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 25th. The bank reported $1.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $7.94 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.87 billion. Bank of Nova Scotia had a net margin of 25.78% and a return on equity of 15.66%. Bank of Nova Scotia’s revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.50 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Bank of Nova Scotia to post $7 EPS for the current fiscal year and $7 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Bank of Nova Scotia Price Performance

Bank of Nova Scotia stock opened at $62.52 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $74.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.50, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.94. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $59.90 and its 200 day moving average is $65.83. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Bank of Nova Scotia has a 52-week low of $54.23 and a 52-week high of $74.86.

Bank of Nova Scotia Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 27th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 5th were paid a dividend of $0.801 per share. This is an increase from Bank of Nova Scotia’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 1st. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.12%. Bank of Nova Scotia’s dividend payout ratio is presently 48.63%.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on BNS shares. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Bank of Nova Scotia from C$93.00 to C$94.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Bank of America cut shares of Bank of Nova Scotia from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. CIBC cut their price objective on shares of Bank of Nova Scotia from C$88.00 to C$87.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. TD Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Bank of Nova Scotia from C$88.00 to C$90.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Finally, Desjardins cut their price objective on shares of Bank of Nova Scotia from C$96.00 to C$94.00 in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $92.99.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Brinker Capital Investments LLC grew its holdings in Bank of Nova Scotia by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 7,887 shares of the bank’s stock worth $566,000 after acquiring an additional 356 shares in the last quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board grew its holdings in Bank of Nova Scotia by 158.2% during the 1st quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 7,831 shares of the bank’s stock worth $561,000 after acquiring an additional 4,798 shares in the last quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Bank of Nova Scotia by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 7,669 shares of the bank’s stock worth $550,000 after acquiring an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its holdings in Bank of Nova Scotia by 56.3% during the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 7,272 shares of the bank’s stock worth $522,000 after acquiring an additional 2,619 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in Bank of Nova Scotia by 24.2% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 8,486 shares of the bank’s stock worth $502,000 after acquiring an additional 1,653 shares in the last quarter. 45.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Bank of Nova Scotia Company Profile

The Bank of Nova Scotia provides various banking products and services in Canada, the United States, Mexico, Peru, Chile, Colombia, the Caribbean and Central America, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Canadian Banking, International Banking, Global Wealth Management, and Global Banking and Markets.

Further Reading

