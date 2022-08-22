Zuora (ZUO) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday

Zuora (NYSE:ZUO – Get Rating) is set to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, August 24th. Analysts expect Zuora to post earnings of ($0.05) per share for the quarter. Individual that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Zuora (NYSE:ZUO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 25th. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.07). Zuora had a negative net margin of 29.18% and a negative return on equity of 52.39%. The company had revenue of $93.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $92.24 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.13) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Zuora to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

ZUO stock opened at $9.14 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $1.18 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.01 and a beta of 1.95. Zuora has a 1-year low of $8.22 and a 1-year high of $23.25. The business’s 50 day moving average is $9.16 and its 200-day moving average is $11.71. The company has a current ratio of 2.46, a quick ratio of 2.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08.

Separately, Craig Hallum decreased their price target on Zuora to $22.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.17.

In other Zuora news, insider Sri Srinivasan sold 31,221 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.93, for a total transaction of $278,803.53. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 69,344 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $619,241.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CEO Tien Tzuo sold 12,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.88, for a total transaction of $111,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Sri Srinivasan sold 31,221 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.93, for a total value of $278,803.53. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 69,344 shares in the company, valued at approximately $619,241.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 93,483 shares of company stock valued at $840,478. 9.08% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in Zuora by 7.1% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 627,016 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,612,000 after buying an additional 41,621 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its holdings in Zuora by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 177,905 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,593,000 after purchasing an additional 1,846 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. bought a new position in Zuora during the 2nd quarter worth about $158,000. Creative Planning increased its holdings in Zuora by 28.4% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 26,496 shares of the company’s stock worth $237,000 after purchasing an additional 5,853 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its holdings in Zuora by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,433,911 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,784,000 after purchasing an additional 37,913 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.85% of the company’s stock.

Zuora, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based software on a subscription basis that enables companies in various industries to launch, manage, and transform into a subscription business. The company offers Zuora Central platform that acts as an orchestration engine that allows customers quote-to-revenue operations.

