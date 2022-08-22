Addus HomeCare (NASDAQ:ADUS) Rating Lowered to Buy at StockNews.com

Addus HomeCare (NASDAQ:ADUS – Get Rating) was downgraded by research analysts at StockNews.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Saturday.

A number of other research firms have also commented on ADUS. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Addus HomeCare from $111.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Stephens decreased their price target on Addus HomeCare from $110.00 to $101.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Addus HomeCare in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $101.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on Addus HomeCare from $135.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $110.40.

Get Addus HomeCare alerts:

Addus HomeCare Trading Up 0.8 %

ADUS stock opened at $96.23 on Friday. Addus HomeCare has a 1-year low of $68.57 and a 1-year high of $108.11. The firm has a market cap of $1.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.87, a P/E/G ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.85. The business’s 50 day moving average is $88.59 and its 200-day moving average is $84.54. The company has a current ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Addus HomeCare ( NASDAQ:ADUS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $236.94 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $238.40 million. Addus HomeCare had a return on equity of 8.63% and a net margin of 4.90%. The firm’s revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.78 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Addus HomeCare will post 3.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Addus HomeCare news, EVP David W. Tucker sold 2,080 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $187,200.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 8,468 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $762,120. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, EVP David W. Tucker sold 2,080 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $187,200.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 8,468 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $762,120. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Michael D. Wattenbarger sold 1,718 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total value of $146,030.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 7,012 shares in the company, valued at approximately $596,020. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 31,013 shares of company stock valued at $2,898,765. 4.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ADUS. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Addus HomeCare by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,664,889 shares of the company’s stock worth $248,608,000 after buying an additional 37,830 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Addus HomeCare by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,088,588 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,554,000 after buying an additional 25,467 shares during the period. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC raised its stake in Addus HomeCare by 570.1% during the 4th quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 770,538 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,648,000 after buying an additional 655,548 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management raised its stake in Addus HomeCare by 20.9% during the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 754,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,348,000 after buying an additional 130,469 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in Addus HomeCare by 17.7% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 605,038 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,387,000 after buying an additional 90,927 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.04% of the company’s stock.

About Addus HomeCare

(Get Rating)

Addus HomeCare Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides personal care services to elderly, chronically ill, disabled persons, and individuals who are at risk of hospitalization or institutionalization in the United States. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Hospice, and Home Health.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Addus HomeCare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Addus HomeCare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.