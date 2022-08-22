NetApp (NTAP) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP – Get Rating) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, August 24th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.10 per share for the quarter. Parties interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 1st. The data storage provider reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $1.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.68 billion. NetApp had a return on equity of 127.40% and a net margin of 14.83%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.96 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect NetApp to post $4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $5 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NetApp Price Performance

NTAP opened at $74.29 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $16.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.12, a PEG ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.22. NetApp has a 1 year low of $61.26 and a 1 year high of $96.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.85. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $68.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $75.17.

NetApp Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 8th were given a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 7th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.69%. NetApp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.78%.

NTAP has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised NetApp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $90.00 to $84.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 14th. Northland Securities reduced their price target on NetApp from $124.00 to $101.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. Raymond James reduced their price target on NetApp from $104.00 to $94.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. Susquehanna reduced their price target on NetApp from $110.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on NetApp from $102.00 to $88.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $91.20.

Insider Activity

In other news, President Cesar Cernuda sold 18,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.68, for a total value of $1,164,240.00. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 61,075 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,950,331. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CEO George Kurian sold 2,125 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total transaction of $148,750.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 154,004 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,780,280. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, President Cesar Cernuda sold 18,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.68, for a total value of $1,164,240.00. Following the sale, the president now owns 61,075 shares in the company, valued at $3,950,331. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 26,500 shares of company stock worth $1,747,383. Company insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On NetApp

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Covestor Ltd lifted its holdings in NetApp by 94.4% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,936 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $161,000 after buying an additional 940 shares in the last quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in NetApp by 8.0% during the 1st quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 3,009 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $250,000 after buying an additional 222 shares in the last quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in NetApp by 19.5% during the 1st quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,356 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $279,000 after buying an additional 548 shares in the last quarter. qPULA Trading Management LP acquired a new position in NetApp during the 1st quarter worth $293,000. Finally, Ethic Inc. lifted its holdings in NetApp by 10.3% during the 1st quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 3,648 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $303,000 after buying an additional 340 shares in the last quarter. 91.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About NetApp

(Get Rating)

NetApp, Inc provides cloud-led and data-centric services to manage and share data on-premises, and private and public clouds worldwide. It operates in two segments, Hybrid Cloud and Public Could. The company offers intelligent data management software, such as NetApp ONTAP, NetApp Snapshot, NetApp SnapCenter Backup Management, NetApp SnapMirror Data Replication, NetApp SnapLock Data Compliance, NetApp ElementOS software, and NetApp SANtricity software; and storage infrastructure solutions, including NetApp All-Flash FAS series, NetApp Fabric Attached Storage, NetApp FlexPod, NetApp E/EF series, NetApp StorageGRID, and NetApp SolidFire.

Further Reading

