StockNews.com Lowers SBA Communications (NASDAQ:SBAC) to Hold

SBA Communications (NASDAQ:SBAC – Get Rating) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Saturday.

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of SBA Communications from $400.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of SBA Communications from $367.00 to $389.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Cowen raised their price objective on shares of SBA Communications from $373.00 to $382.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of SBA Communications from $375.00 to $385.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of SBA Communications from $405.00 to $408.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, SBA Communications presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $384.67.

SBA Communications Price Performance

NASDAQ SBAC opened at $344.49 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $325.99 and its 200 day moving average price is $330.67. The company has a market capitalization of $37.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 106.65 and a beta of 0.43. SBA Communications has a 12 month low of $286.41 and a 12 month high of $391.15.

Insider Activity at SBA Communications

SBA Communications ( NASDAQ:SBAC Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The technology company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by ($0.26). The company had revenue of $652.01 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $626.30 million. SBA Communications had a net margin of 14.45% and a negative return on equity of 6.73%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.64 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that SBA Communications will post 11.2 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP Mark R. Ciarfella sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $338.05, for a total value of $338,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 23,884 shares in the company, valued at $8,073,986.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other SBA Communications news, CEO Jeffrey Stoops sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $344.07, for a total transaction of $10,322,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 83,668 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,787,648.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Mark R. Ciarfella sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $338.05, for a total transaction of $338,050.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 23,884 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,073,986.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 85,152 shares of company stock worth $29,512,752 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On SBA Communications

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in SBA Communications during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of SBA Communications during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Curi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SBA Communications during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Crewe Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SBA Communications during the second quarter worth about $26,000. Finally, Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC grew its holdings in shares of SBA Communications by 248.0% during the first quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 87 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. 95.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About SBA Communications



SBA Communications Corporation is a first choice provider and leading owner and operator of wireless communications infrastructure in North, Central, and South America and South Africa. By Building Better Wireless, SBA generates revenue from two primary businesses – site leasing and site development services.

