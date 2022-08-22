Baozun (BZUN) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Baozun (NASDAQ:BZUN – Get Rating) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, August 23rd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.09 per share for the quarter. Parties interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Baozun (NASDAQ:BZUN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 26th. The technology company reported ($0.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.22). Baozun had a negative return on equity of 6.38% and a negative net margin of 3.67%. The company had revenue of $312.99 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $287.40 million. On average, analysts expect Baozun to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Baozun alerts:

Baozun Stock Down 0.9 %

NASDAQ:BZUN opened at $8.45 on Monday. Baozun has a 12-month low of $5.41 and a 12-month high of $25.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $588.10 million, a P/E ratio of -10.97 and a beta of 0.73. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.30.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several research firms have recently issued reports on BZUN. StockNews.com lowered Baozun from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 15th. HSBC raised their price target on Baozun from $8.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Baozun from $8.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.46.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Toroso Investments LLC bought a new position in Baozun during the first quarter worth about $88,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in shares of Baozun in the first quarter valued at about $182,000. Northern Trust Corp bought a new stake in shares of Baozun in the second quarter valued at about $304,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Baozun by 1,700.4% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 159,534 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,368,000 after purchasing an additional 150,673 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its holdings in shares of Baozun by 30.4% in the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 246,300 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,113,000 after purchasing an additional 57,360 shares in the last quarter. 45.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Baozun

(Get Rating)

Baozun Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides e-commerce solutions to brand partners in the People's Republic of China. The company offers IT infrastructure setup and integration, online store design and setup, online store operations, visual merchandising and marketing campaigns, customer services, and warehousing and order fulfilment.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Baozun Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Baozun and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.