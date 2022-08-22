Golden Minerals (NYSE:AUMN) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Golden Minerals (NYSE:AUMN – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Saturday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Golden Minerals Trading Down 8.8 %

AUMN opened at $0.27 on Friday. Golden Minerals has a twelve month low of $0.22 and a twelve month high of $0.63. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $0.33. The company has a market cap of $45.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -27.00 and a beta of 1.00.

About Golden Minerals

Get Rating

Golden Minerals Company, a precious metals exploration company, mines, constructs, and explores for mineral properties containing precious metals. It explores for gold, silver, zinc, lead, and other minerals. The company holds a 100% interest in the Rodeo gold mine situated in Durango State, Mexico; and a 100% interest in the Velardeña and Chicago gold-silver mining properties and associated oxide and sulfide processing plants located in the State of Durango, Mexico.

