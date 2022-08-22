Oxbridge Re (NASDAQ:OXBR) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

Investment analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Oxbridge Re (NASDAQ:OXBR – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Saturday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the insurance provider’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded Oxbridge Re from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, July 8th.

Shares of OXBR opened at $2.94 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $17.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.92. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $3.37 and a 200-day moving average of $4.71. Oxbridge Re has a 52 week low of $2.46 and a 52 week high of $7.13.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Oxbridge Re stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Oxbridge Re Holdings Limited ( NASDAQ:OXBR Get Rating ) by 19.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 54,753 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,026 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned 0.95% of Oxbridge Re worth $299,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 17.67% of the company’s stock.

Oxbridge Re Holdings Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides specialty property and casualty reinsurance solutions. It underwrites reinsurance contracts primarily for property and casualty insurance companies in the Gulf Coast region of the United States. The company distributes its products and solutions through reinsurance brokers.

