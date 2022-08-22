Oxbridge Re (NASDAQ:OXBR) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

Investment analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Oxbridge Re (NASDAQ:OXBR – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Saturday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the insurance provider’s stock.
Separately, TheStreet downgraded Oxbridge Re from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, July 8th.
Oxbridge Re Trading Up 1.0 %
Shares of OXBR opened at $2.94 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $17.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.92. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $3.37 and a 200-day moving average of $4.71. Oxbridge Re has a 52 week low of $2.46 and a 52 week high of $7.13.
Institutional Trading of Oxbridge Re
Oxbridge Re Company Profile
Oxbridge Re Holdings Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides specialty property and casualty reinsurance solutions. It underwrites reinsurance contracts primarily for property and casualty insurance companies in the Gulf Coast region of the United States. The company distributes its products and solutions through reinsurance brokers.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Oxbridge Re (OXBR)
- 2 EV Suppliers Powering To Gains After Raising Views
- Applied Materials Results Show A Slowing Semiconductor Market
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 8/15 – 8/19
- Apple’s Stock Could Be On The Verge Of Another 30% Rally
- Near-Term Headwinds Present An Opportunity In Ross Stores
Receive News & Ratings for Oxbridge Re Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oxbridge Re and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.