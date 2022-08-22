StockNews.com Lowers Chase (NYSE:CCF) to Buy

Chase (NYSE:CCF – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities researchers at StockNews.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Saturday.

Chase Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:CCF opened at $95.26 on Friday. Chase has a 52-week low of $74.36 and a 52-week high of $119.00. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $85.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $902.02 million, a P/E ratio of 20.10 and a beta of 0.67.

Chase (NYSE:CCF – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 11th. The company reported $1.60 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $88.62 million during the quarter. Chase had a return on equity of 13.29% and a net margin of 14.26%.

Chase Company Profile

Chase Corporation, a specialty chemicals company, manufactures and sells protective materials for various applications worldwide. It operates through three segments: Adhesives, Sealants and Additives; Industrial Tapes; and Corrosion Protection and Waterproofing. The Adhesives, Sealants and Additives segment offers protective conformal and moisture protective electronic coatings and cleaning solutions; advanced adhesives, sealants, and coatings; polymeric microspheres; polyurethane dispersions; superabsorbent polymers; and cleaning and protection solutions for electronic assemblies.

