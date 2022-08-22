ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc. (NYSE:ZTO) Receives $37.70 Average PT from Analysts

Shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc. (NYSE:ZTO – Get Rating) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the seven research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $37.70.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded ZTO Express (Cayman) from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $27.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Friday.

Get ZTO Express (Cayman) alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ZTO Express (Cayman)

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Pinebridge Investments L.P. boosted its stake in ZTO Express (Cayman) by 325.0% in the second quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 1,275 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 975 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in ZTO Express (Cayman) in the second quarter worth $36,000. Exane Derivatives acquired a new position in ZTO Express (Cayman) in the first quarter worth $45,000. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in ZTO Express (Cayman) by 77.9% in the second quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,807 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 1,229 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in ZTO Express (Cayman) by 14.1% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,993 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 369 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.37% of the company’s stock.

ZTO Express (Cayman) Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE ZTO opened at $26.56 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $25.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.35. The company has a market cap of $16.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.82, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of -0.05. ZTO Express has a 12 month low of $19.72 and a 12 month high of $34.82.

ZTO Express (Cayman) (NYSE:ZTO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 25th. The transportation company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.21. The company had revenue of $1.25 billion for the quarter. ZTO Express (Cayman) had a return on equity of 11.89% and a net margin of 16.95%. Sell-side analysts expect that ZTO Express will post 1.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About ZTO Express (Cayman)

(Get Rating)

ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc provides express delivery and other value-added logistics services in the People's Republic of China. The company offers delivery services for e-commerce and traditional merchants, and other express service users. As of December 31, 2021, it operated a fleet of approximately 10,900 trucks.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for ZTO Express (Cayman) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ZTO Express (Cayman) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.