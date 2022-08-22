Analysts Set Canadian Apartment Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:CDPYF) Target Price at $61.28

Canadian Apartment Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:CDPYF – Get Rating) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the ten ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $61.28.

Several research firms recently commented on CDPYF. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Canadian Apartment Properties Real Estate Investment Trust to C$62.00 in a report on Friday, August 12th. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of Canadian Apartment Properties Real Estate Investment Trust to C$61.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. CIBC cut their price target on shares of Canadian Apartment Properties Real Estate Investment Trust from C$63.00 to C$60.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. Scotiabank cut their price target on shares of Canadian Apartment Properties Real Estate Investment Trust to C$59.25 in a report on Monday, August 15th. Finally, TD Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Canadian Apartment Properties Real Estate Investment Trust to C$60.00 in a research note on Friday, August 12th.

OTCMKTS CDPYF opened at $36.00 on Friday. Canadian Apartment Properties Real Estate Investment Trust has a one year low of $32.53 and a one year high of $50.47. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $35.21 and its 200 day moving average price is $38.81.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 29th were given a dividend of $0.0928 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 3.23%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 28th.

CAPREIT is one of Canada's largest real estate investment trusts. CAPREIT owns approximately 57,000 suites, including townhomes and manufactured housing sites, in Canada and, indirectly through its investment in ERES, approximately 5,800 suites in the Netherlands. CAPREIT manages approximately 61,200 of its owned suites in Canada and Netherlands, and additionally approximately 3,800 suites in Ireland as at September 30, 2020.

