Kinaxis Inc. (OTCMKTS:KXSCF) Receives $213.67 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Kinaxis Inc. (OTCMKTS:KXSCF – Get Rating) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the nine research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $213.67.

KXSCF has been the topic of several research reports. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Kinaxis from C$215.00 to C$235.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. National Bank Financial raised their price objective on shares of Kinaxis from C$225.00 to C$250.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Kinaxis from C$185.00 to C$200.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Kinaxis from C$200.00 to C$175.00 in a research report on Monday, May 9th. Finally, TD Securities raised their price objective on shares of Kinaxis from C$210.00 to C$215.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 11th.

Kinaxis Stock Up 2.2 %

OTCMKTS KXSCF opened at $130.22 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $113.62 and its 200 day moving average price is $116.29. Kinaxis has a 12 month low of $93.11 and a 12 month high of $180.40.

About Kinaxis

Kinaxis Inc provides cloud-based subscription software for supply chain operations in the United States, Japan, Hong Kong, The Netherlands, South Korea, the United Kingdom, Singapore, France, Ireland, Germany, India, and Canada. It offers Kinaxis, a cloud-based software-as-a-service platform, which provides advanced planning, sales and operations planning, supply and demand planning, inventory management, and command and control center services.

