Carlsberg A/S (OTCMKTS:CABGY) Receives $1,038.60 Average PT from Analysts

Carlsberg A/S (OTCMKTS:CABGY – Get Rating) has earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $1,018.00.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on CABGY. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Carlsberg A/S from 1,050.00 to 1,190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Carlsberg A/S from 1,103.00 to 1,023.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Berenberg Bank boosted their price target on shares of Carlsberg A/S from 835.00 to 915.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Carlsberg A/S from 1,100.00 to 1,130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 29th.

Carlsberg A/S Stock Performance

Shares of CABGY stock opened at $26.97 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.53 and a quick ratio of 0.40. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $25.64 and a 200-day moving average price of $25.92. Carlsberg A/S has a 1 year low of $22.57 and a 1 year high of $35.89.

About Carlsberg A/S

Carlsberg A/S produces and sells beer and other beverage products in Denmark. It offers core, and craft and specialty beers; and alcohol-free brews. The company provides its products primarily under the Carlsberg, Tuborg, Feldschlösschen, Baltika, Chongqing, 1664 Blanc, Grimbergen, Ringnes, and Somersby brand names.

