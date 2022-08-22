Haleon plc (NYSE:HLN) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Haleon plc (NYSE:HLN – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the ten ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have issued a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Haleon in a research report on Monday, July 25th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Citigroup started coverage on Haleon in a research report on Monday, July 25th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Haleon in a research report on Monday, July 25th. They issued an “underweight” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Haleon in a research report on Monday, July 25th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Bank of America started coverage on Haleon in a research report on Monday, July 25th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

Haleon Stock Performance

HLN opened at $5.98 on Friday. Haleon has a 1 year low of $5.95 and a 1 year high of $8.50.

About Haleon

Haleon plc engages in the research and development, manufacture, and sale of various consumer healthcare products in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Latin America, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides therapeutic oral health, pain relief, respiratory health, digestive health, and other products, as well as vitamins, minerals, and supplements.

