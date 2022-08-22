OceanaGold Co. (TSE:OGC) Receives C$3.28 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

OceanaGold Co. (TSE:OGC – Get Rating) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the nine analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is C$3.28.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on OGC. National Bankshares cut their price objective on shares of OceanaGold from C$4.00 to C$3.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Raymond James set a C$4.50 price objective on shares of OceanaGold and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on shares of OceanaGold from C$3.50 to C$2.50 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th.

In related news, Director Craig Joseph Nelsen acquired 32,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 10th. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$2.84 per share, for a total transaction of C$92,584.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 242,600 shares in the company, valued at C$688,984.

Shares of TSE OGC opened at C$2.14 on Friday. OceanaGold has a fifty-two week low of C$1.79 and a fifty-two week high of C$3.41. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$2.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$2.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.78. The stock has a market cap of C$1.51 billion and a P/E ratio of 26.69.

OceanaGold (TSE:OGC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported C$0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.04. The company had revenue of C$292.80 million for the quarter. Equities analysts expect that OceanaGold will post 0.28 EPS for the current year.

OceanaGold Corporation, a gold producer, engages in the exploration, development, and operation of mineral properties. It explores for gold, copper, and silver deposits. The company operates the Didipio gold-copper mine located in the Nueva Vizcaya and Quirino provinces on the island of Luzon in the Philippines; the Macraes goldfield mine on the South Island of New Zealand and the Waihi gold mine on the North Island of New Zealand; and the Haile gold mine located in South Carolina, the United States.

