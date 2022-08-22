Flughafen Zürich AG (OTCMKTS:UZAPF) Receives $161.67 Average Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Flughafen Zürich AG (OTCMKTS:UZAPF – Get Rating) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the six research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $161.67.

UZAPF has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Berenberg Bank raised Flughafen Zürich to a “hold” rating and set a $140.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, July 1st. Royal Bank of Canada cut Flughafen Zürich from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, July 25th.

Flughafen Zürich Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS UZAPF opened at $178.69 on Friday. Flughafen Zürich has a 52-week low of $148.00 and a 52-week high of $208.99. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $159.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $167.31.

Flughafen Zürich Company Profile

Flughafen Zürich AG owns and operates the Zurich in Switzerland. It provides infrastructure and services related to flight operations, including the runway system, apron zones, passenger zones in the terminals, freight operations, passenger handling and services, and safety; support for passengers with reduced mobility; and check-in areas and facilities, baggage sorting and handling system, aircraft power supply system, handling apron areas, and the related services.

