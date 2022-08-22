Analysts Set Marathon Gold Co. (TSE:MOZ) Target Price at C$3.33

Marathon Gold Co. (TSE:MOZ – Get Rating) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eight brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is C$3.33.

Several brokerages have recently commented on MOZ. TD Securities lowered their price objective on Marathon Gold from C$3.50 to C$2.75 and set a “speculative buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. CIBC downgraded Marathon Gold from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from C$4.00 to C$2.50 in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Canaccord Genuity Group began coverage on Marathon Gold in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a C$3.60 price objective for the company. National Bankshares lowered their price objective on Marathon Gold from C$3.75 to C$2.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Marathon Gold from C$4.00 to C$3.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, June 13th.

Get Marathon Gold alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Julian Kemp sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$1.45, for a total value of C$36,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 346,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$502,425. In other news, Senior Officer Matthew Lamont Manson acquired 29,000 shares of Marathon Gold stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 12th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$1.37 per share, with a total value of C$39,730.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 729,012 shares in the company, valued at C$998,746.44. Also, Director Julian Kemp sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$1.45, for a total value of C$36,250.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 346,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$502,425. Insiders sold a total of 58,000 shares of company stock valued at $82,696 over the last three months.

Marathon Gold Stock Down 7.4 %

Marathon Gold Company Profile

MOZ stock opened at C$1.74 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is C$1.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$2.19. Marathon Gold has a fifty-two week low of C$1.12 and a fifty-two week high of C$3.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 6.50 and a current ratio of 7.28. The company has a market cap of C$445.66 million and a P/E ratio of -51.47.

(Get Rating)

Marathon Gold Corporation engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral resource projects in Canada. The company explores for gold, and precious and base metal deposits. Its flagship property is the Valentine Lake gold property with four mineralized deposits located in Newfoundland and Labrador, Canada.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Marathon Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marathon Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.