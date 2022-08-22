Brokerages Set Nuvei Co. (TSE:NVEI) Target Price at C$83.44

Nuvei Co. (TSE:NVEI – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the nine ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$83.44.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Cowen lowered their price target on Nuvei from C$143.00 to C$87.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Cowen decreased their target price on Nuvei from C$123.00 to C$87.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. National Bankshares decreased their target price on Nuvei from C$130.00 to C$100.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Nuvei from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a C$40.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on Nuvei to C$43.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 22nd.

Get Nuvei alerts:

Nuvei Stock Down 5.1 %

Shares of NVEI opened at C$42.09 on Friday. The company has a market cap of C$5.95 billion and a PE ratio of 60.90. The business has a fifty day moving average of C$46.27 and a 200 day moving average of C$63.97. Nuvei has a 52-week low of C$38.38 and a 52-week high of C$180.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.37.

Nuvei Company Profile

Nuvei Corporation provides payment technology solutions to merchants and partners in North America, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Latin America, and the Asia Pacific. It provides a suite of payment solutions to support lifecycle of a transaction across mobile or in-app, online, unattended, and in-store channels.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Nuvei Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuvei and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.