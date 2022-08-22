ADMA Biologics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADMA) Receives $5.30 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of ADMA Biologics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADMA – Get Rating) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the six analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $5.30.

Separately, HC Wainwright lowered their target price on shares of ADMA Biologics from $6.00 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 25th.

ADMA Biologics Trading Up 1.6 %

Shares of ADMA opened at $2.55 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 7.94 and a quick ratio of 2.73. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.94. ADMA Biologics has a 1-year low of $1.01 and a 1-year high of $2.64. The stock has a market cap of $499.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.07 and a beta of 1.03.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ADMA Biologics

ADMA Biologics ( NASDAQ:ADMA Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 10th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $33.91 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.17 million. ADMA Biologics had a negative net margin of 66.44% and a negative return on equity of 54.78%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.15) EPS. Equities analysts forecast that ADMA Biologics will post -0.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Viewpoint Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of ADMA Biologics in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. CTC Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of ADMA Biologics in the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of ADMA Biologics in the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new position in shares of ADMA Biologics during the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Wealthstream Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of ADMA Biologics during the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.15% of the company’s stock.

About ADMA Biologics



ADMA Biologics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing, manufacturing, and marketing specialty plasma-derived biologics for the treatment of immune deficiencies and infectious diseases in the United States and internationally. It offers BIVIGAM, an intravenous immune globulin (IVIG) product indicated for the treatment of primary humoral immunodeficiency (PI); ASCENIV, an IVIG product for the treatment of PI; and Nabi-HB for the treatment of acute exposure to blood containing Hepatitis B surface antigen and other listed exposures to Hepatitis B.

