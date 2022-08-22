Brokerages Set Big Yellow Group Plc (LON:BYG) Target Price at GBX 1,574.17

Shares of Big Yellow Group Plc (LON:BYG – Get Rating) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the six brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have given a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 1,574.17 ($19.02).

BYG has been the topic of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a GBX 1,600 ($19.33) price target on shares of Big Yellow Group in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “reduce” rating and set a GBX 1,500 ($18.12) target price on shares of Big Yellow Group in a report on Tuesday, May 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and set a GBX 1,375 ($16.61) target price on shares of Big Yellow Group in a report on Friday, May 13th.

Big Yellow Group Stock Performance

LON BYG opened at GBX 1,372 ($16.58) on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is GBX 1,345.74 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 1,384.87. Big Yellow Group has a 12-month low of GBX 1,191 ($14.39) and a 12-month high of GBX 1,760 ($21.27). The company has a quick ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.08. The firm has a market cap of £2.53 billion and a P/E ratio of 357.29.

Big Yellow Group Company Profile

Big Yellow is the UK's brand leader in self storage. Big Yellow now operates from a platform of 103 stores, including 25 stores branded as Armadillo Self Storage, in which the Group has a 20% interest. We own a further 11 Big Yellow self storage development sites, of which eight have planning consent.

