Brickability Group Plc (LON:BRCK) Insider Buys £19,986.68 in Stock

Brickability Group Plc (LON:BRCK – Get Rating) insider Susan McErlain purchased 24,374 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 18th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 82 ($0.99) per share, for a total transaction of £19,986.68 ($24,150.17).

Brickability Group Stock Performance

Shares of BRCK stock opened at GBX 81.50 ($0.98) on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 79.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 88.03. Brickability Group Plc has a fifty-two week low of GBX 73 ($0.88) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 114 ($1.38). The stock has a market capitalization of £243.31 million and a P/E ratio of 2,037.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.87.

Brickability Group Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, August 25th will be paid a dividend of GBX 2.04 ($0.02) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 25th. This represents a yield of 2.53%. This is a boost from Brickability Group’s previous dividend of $0.96. Brickability Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 51.13%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Brickability Group Company Profile

Separately, Shore Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Brickability Group in a report on Thursday, July 21st.

Brickability Group Plc, together with its subsidiaries, supplies building products in the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Bricks and Building Materials; Roofing Services; and Heating, Plumbing and Joinery. The company offers facing bricks, blocks, ceramic paving products, rain screen cladding systems, architectural masonry, roofing tiles, and slates; and concrete roof tiles, prefabricated flint blocks, and loose walling stones, as well as joinery materials, radiators, heated towel rails, underfloor heating systems, and associated parts and accessories.

Featured Stories

