Edenville Energy Plc (LON:EDL) Insider Buys £2,040 in Stock

Edenville Energy Plc (LON:EDL – Get Rating) insider Noel Lyons acquired 17,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 18th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 12 ($0.14) per share, with a total value of £2,040 ($2,464.96).
Edenville Energy Stock Performance
Shares of EDL opened at GBX 11.75 ($0.14) on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 4.39, a quick ratio of 4.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Edenville Energy Plc has a 12-month low of GBX 10 ($0.12) and a 12-month high of GBX 33 ($0.40). The firm has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 13.01 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 17.20. The firm has a market capitalization of £2.54 million and a P/E ratio of -1.06.
Edenville Energy Company Profile
