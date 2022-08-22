Edenville Energy Plc (LON:EDL) Insider Buys £2,040 in Stock

Edenville Energy Plc (LON:EDL – Get Rating) insider Noel Lyons acquired 17,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 18th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 12 ($0.14) per share, with a total value of £2,040 ($2,464.96).

Shares of EDL opened at GBX 11.75 ($0.14) on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 4.39, a quick ratio of 4.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Edenville Energy Plc has a 12-month low of GBX 10 ($0.12) and a 12-month high of GBX 33 ($0.40). The firm has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 13.01 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 17.20. The firm has a market capitalization of £2.54 million and a P/E ratio of -1.06.

Edenville Energy Plc engages in the exploration, development, and mining of energy commodities in Africa. It primarily explores for coal. The company's principal project is the Rukwa project located in Tanzania. Edenville Energy Plc was incorporated in 2004 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

