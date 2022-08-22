Insider Buying: Morgan Sindall Group plc (LON:MGNS) Insider Purchases 450 Shares of Stock

Morgan Sindall Group plc (LON:MGNS – Get Rating) insider Kathy Quashie bought 450 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 18th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 1,847 ($22.32) per share, for a total transaction of £8,311.50 ($10,042.90).

Morgan Sindall Group Stock Up 0.3 %

MGNS stock opened at GBX 1,850 ($22.35) on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 1,876.27 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 2,089.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.94, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.20. Morgan Sindall Group plc has a fifty-two week low of GBX 1,744 ($21.07) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 2,730 ($32.99). The firm has a market capitalization of £872.70 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 876.78.

Morgan Sindall Group Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 6th will be paid a GBX 33 ($0.40) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 6th. This represents a yield of 1.66%. Morgan Sindall Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.18%.

Morgan Sindall Group Company Profile

Morgan Sindall Group plc operates as a construction and regeneration company in the United Kingdom. It operates through five segments: Construction & Infrastructure, Fit Out, Property Services, Partnership Housing, and Urban Regeneration divisions. The Construction & Infrastructure segment provides infrastructure services to highways, rail, energy, water, and nuclear markets; and construction services in education, healthcare, commercial, defense, industrial, leisure, and retail markets.

