First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FBNC) Upgraded by Piper Sandler to Overweight

Piper Sandler upgraded shares of First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FBNC – Get Rating) from a neutral rating to an overweight rating in a research note released on Thursday, MarketBeat.com reports. The firm currently has $47.00 price target on the financial services provider’s stock, down from their previous price target of $49.00.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on FBNC. Raymond James upped their price objective on First Bancorp from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, August 1st. DA Davidson downgraded First Bancorp from a buy rating to a neutral rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $43.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Monday, August 1st.

First Bancorp Stock Performance

NASDAQ:FBNC opened at $38.73 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $35.94 and its 200 day moving average is $38.97. First Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $32.90 and a fifty-two week high of $50.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.38 billion, a PE ratio of 11.92 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.71.

First Bancorp Dividend Announcement

First Bancorp ( NASDAQ:FBNC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.02. First Bancorp had a return on equity of 11.20% and a net margin of 29.83%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that First Bancorp will post 3.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 30th were given a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.27%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 29th. First Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 27.08%.

Insider Activity at First Bancorp

In other First Bancorp news, Director Dexter V. Perry purchased 973 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 29th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $34.78 per share, for a total transaction of $33,840.94. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 3,485 shares in the company, valued at approximately $121,208.30. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in shares of First Bancorp by 2.6% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 11,375 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $497,000 after purchasing an additional 283 shares during the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in shares of First Bancorp by 3.0% in the first quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 10,255 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $428,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System raised its stake in shares of First Bancorp by 2.2% in the first quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 13,966 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $583,000 after purchasing an additional 301 shares during the last quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. raised its stake in shares of First Bancorp by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 10,746 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $491,000 after purchasing an additional 312 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in First Bancorp by 67.9% during the fourth quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 779 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 315 shares during the period. 68.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

First Bancorp Company Profile

First Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for First Bank that provides banking products and services for individuals and small to medium-sized businesses primarily in North Carolina and northeastern South Carolina. It accepts deposit products, such as checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as time deposits, including certificate of deposits and individual retirement accounts.

