Barclays Reiterates €71.30 Price Target for Delivery Hero (ETR:DHER)

Delivery Hero (ETR:DHER – Get Rating) received a €71.30 ($72.76) price target from analysts at Barclays in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Barclays‘s target price indicates a potential upside of 40.69% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on DHER. UBS Group set a €55.00 ($56.12) price objective on Delivery Hero in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. Credit Suisse Group set a €80.00 ($81.63) price target on Delivery Hero in a report on Monday, May 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €65.00 ($66.33) price target on Delivery Hero in a report on Monday, August 15th. Morgan Stanley set a €57.00 ($58.16) price target on Delivery Hero in a report on Monday, July 11th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €75.00 ($76.53) price target on Delivery Hero in a report on Friday.

Delivery Hero Stock Up 0.0 %

DHER stock opened at €50.68 ($51.71) on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 82.28. The business has a 50 day moving average price of €41.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of €40.35. The company has a market cap of $12.86 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.33. Delivery Hero has a twelve month low of €23.88 ($24.37) and a twelve month high of €134.95 ($137.70).

Delivery Hero Company Profile

Delivery Hero SE offers online food ordering and delivery services. It operates approximately in 50 countries in Europe, the Middle East, North Africa, Asia, and the Americas. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Berlin, Germany.

