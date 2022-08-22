Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) Given New $104.00 Price Target at Cowen

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) had its target price raised by Cowen from $94.00 to $104.00 in a report released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the coffee company’s stock.

SBUX has been the subject of several other research reports. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Starbucks from $94.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Starbucks from $82.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Starbucks from $84.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. BTIG Research lowered their price target on shares of Starbucks from $130.00 to $110.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Starbucks from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Monday, July 18th. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $103.35.

Shares of SBUX stock opened at $86.92 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $99.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $80.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $82.28. Starbucks has a fifty-two week low of $68.39 and a fifty-two week high of $120.76.

Starbucks ( NASDAQ:SBUX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The coffee company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.07. Starbucks had a net margin of 13.03% and a negative return on equity of 47.28%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.01 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Starbucks will post 2.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.49 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 11th. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.25%. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 55.21%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. PYA Waltman Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Starbucks in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Rational Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Starbucks by 141.4% in the 4th quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 210 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Starbucks in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Bromfield Sneider Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in Starbucks in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Finally, Burleson & Company LLC lifted its holdings in Starbucks by 2,660.0% in the 1st quarter. Burleson & Company LLC now owns 276 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 266 shares in the last quarter. 69.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

