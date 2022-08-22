Carvana (NYSE:CVNA) Research Coverage Started at Argus

Argus initiated coverage on shares of Carvana (NYSE:CVNA – Get Rating) in a report issued on Thursday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Oppenheimer reduced their price target on shares of Carvana from $220.00 to $100.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. DA Davidson lowered their price target on shares of Carvana from $49.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on shares of Carvana from $80.00 to $31.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 5th. Stephens reduced their price objective on shares of Carvana from $100.00 to $38.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Monday, June 13th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Carvana from $130.00 to $98.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $57.50.

Shares of NYSE:CVNA opened at $42.30 on Thursday. Carvana has a 1-year low of $19.45 and a 1-year high of $363.09. The stock has a market cap of $7.98 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.37 and a beta of 2.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.64, a current ratio of 2.32 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $30.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $70.62.

Carvana ( NYSE:CVNA Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported ($2.35) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.75) by ($0.60). The business had revenue of $3.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.99 billion. Carvana had a negative net margin of 4.24% and a negative return on equity of 115.22%. The business’s revenue was up 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.26 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Carvana will post -7.74 EPS for the current year.

In other Carvana news, insider Ryan S. Keeton purchased 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 6th. The stock was bought at an average price of $25.02 per share, with a total value of $500,400.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 54,269 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,357,810.38. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Carvana news, insider Paul W. Breaux bought 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 24th. The shares were bought at an average price of $27.59 per share, for a total transaction of $413,850.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 64,240 shares in the company, valued at $1,772,381.60. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Ryan S. Keeton purchased 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 6th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $25.02 per share, for a total transaction of $500,400.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 54,269 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,357,810.38. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought 2,163,258 shares of company stock worth $46,315,624 in the last ninety days. 10.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in Carvana by 298.3% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,422 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 1,065 shares during the last quarter. HM Payson & Co. bought a new position in shares of Carvana in the fourth quarter worth $45,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of Carvana in the fourth quarter worth $46,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Carvana by 29.6% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,133 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 487 shares during the period. Finally, Steph & Co. boosted its stake in Carvana by 182.2% during the second quarter. Steph & Co. now owns 2,201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 1,421 shares during the period.

Carvana Co, together with its subsidiaries, operates an e-commerce platform for buying and selling used cars in the United States. The company's platform allows customers to research and identify a vehicle; inspect it using company's 360-degree vehicle imaging technology; obtain financing and warranty coverage; purchase the vehicle; and schedule delivery or pick-up from their desktop or mobile devices.

