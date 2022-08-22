TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX) PT Raised to $77.00

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX – Get Rating) had its price target increased by Cowen from $72.00 to $77.00 in a research note released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. Cowen currently has an outperform rating on the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on TJX Companies from $74.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on TJX Companies in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. They set a neutral rating and a $70.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded TJX Companies from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on TJX Companies from $81.00 to $76.00 in a research note on Monday, May 16th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded TJX Companies from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $74.72.

TJX Companies Trading Down 2.4 %

Shares of TJX stock opened at $66.40 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $77.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.71, a P/E/G ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.92. TJX Companies has a twelve month low of $53.69 and a twelve month high of $77.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $60.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $61.97.

TJX Companies Dividend Announcement

TJX Companies ( NYSE:TJX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 17th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $11.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.05 billion. TJX Companies had a return on equity of 61.19% and a net margin of 6.77%. TJX Companies’s quarterly revenue was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.79 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that TJX Companies will post 3.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 11th will be given a dividend of $0.295 per share. This represents a $1.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.78%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 10th. TJX Companies’s payout ratio is 42.14%.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Richard Sherr sold 46,997 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.25, for a total transaction of $2,925,563.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 104,127 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,481,905.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of TJX Companies

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC raised its stake in shares of TJX Companies by 119.4% in the second quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 452 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 246 shares during the period. Financial Management Professionals Inc. raised its holdings in shares of TJX Companies by 117.7% in the second quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 468 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 253 shares in the last quarter. Grayhawk Investment Strategies Inc. purchased a new stake in TJX Companies in the second quarter worth about $26,000. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in TJX Companies during the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Intelligent Financial Strategies bought a new stake in shares of TJX Companies in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. 91.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TJX Companies Company Profile

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

See Also

