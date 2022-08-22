Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) Given New $225.00 Price Target at Wedbush

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating) had its price target raised by Wedbush from $200.00 to $225.00 in a research note released on Thursday, MarketBeat reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the home improvement retailer’s stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for Lowe’s Companies’ Q3 2023 earnings at $3.22 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $2.14 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $13.54 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $3.91 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $5.16 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $3.57 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $2.24 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $14.88 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $16.52 EPS.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on LOW. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on Lowe’s Companies to $245.00 in a report on Thursday, June 9th. Guggenheim reduced their target price on Lowe’s Companies to $240.00 in a report on Friday, May 20th. StockNews.com upgraded Lowe’s Companies from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, July 28th. DA Davidson reduced their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $292.00 to $240.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, MKM Partners began coverage on Lowe’s Companies in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. They set a neutral rating and a $190.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $243.32.

Lowe’s Companies Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:LOW opened at $211.36 on Thursday. Lowe’s Companies has a 1 year low of $170.12 and a 1 year high of $263.31. The company has a market cap of $135.09 billion, a PE ratio of 16.66, a P/E/G ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.25. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $188.28 and its 200 day moving average is $201.74.

Lowe’s Companies Increases Dividend

Lowe’s Companies ( NYSE:LOW Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 17th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.59 by $0.08. Lowe’s Companies had a negative return on equity of 155.26% and a net margin of 8.83%. The company had revenue of $27.48 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.16 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $4.25 EPS. Lowe’s Companies’s revenue was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Lowe’s Companies will post 13.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 20th were issued a dividend of $1.05 per share. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.99%. This is a boost from Lowe’s Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.80. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 19th. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.10%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Lowe’s Companies

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the 2nd quarter valued at $319,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the 2nd quarter valued at $176,000. IMA Wealth Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. now owns 10,065 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,758,000 after buying an additional 131 shares during the period. New Millennium Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the 2nd quarter valued at $47,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 7,413 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,295,000 after buying an additional 198 shares during the period. 75.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Lowe’s Companies

(Get Rating)

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, lighting, and electrical.

