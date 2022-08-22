United Rentals (NYSE:URI) Stock Rating Lowered by Sanford C. Bernstein

Sanford C. Bernstein cut shares of United Rentals (NYSE:URI – Get Rating) from a market perform rating to an underperform rating in a research note published on Thursday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The brokerage currently has $269.00 price objective on the construction company’s stock, down from their prior price objective of $307.00.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on URI. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on United Rentals from $368.00 to $292.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 18th. OTR Global downgraded United Rentals to a positive rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 22nd. UBS Group dropped their price objective on United Rentals to $400.00 and set a na rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Citigroup increased their target price on United Rentals to $375.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded United Rentals from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday, July 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, United Rentals presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $356.27.

United Rentals Stock Down 2.0 %

Shares of NYSE URI opened at $316.69 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $278.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $303.01. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61. The stock has a market cap of $22.16 billion, a PE ratio of 13.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.92. United Rentals has a 52-week low of $230.54 and a 52-week high of $414.99.

Insider Transactions at United Rentals

United Rentals ( NYSE:URI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The construction company reported $7.86 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.57 by $1.29. The firm had revenue of $2.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.71 billion. United Rentals had a return on equity of 33.79% and a net margin of 16.41%. The firm’s revenue was up 21.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $4.66 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that United Rentals will post 31.66 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Matthew John Flannery sold 19,076 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total value of $5,722,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 86,964 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,089,200. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, CEO Matthew John Flannery sold 19,076 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total value of $5,722,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 86,964 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,089,200. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP Andrew B. Limoges sold 308 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $333.24, for a total value of $102,637.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 2,070 shares in the company, valued at $689,806.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 20,361 shares of company stock worth $6,142,963 over the last quarter. 0.53% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Csenge Advisory Group raised its position in United Rentals by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 916 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $294,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares during the period. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in United Rentals by 1.7% in the second quarter. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,897 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $612,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in United Rentals by 7.7% in the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 476 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $169,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the period. Alphastar Capital Management LLC raised its position in United Rentals by 2.7% in the second quarter. Alphastar Capital Management LLC now owns 1,566 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $380,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the period. Finally, Wolff Wiese Magana LLC raised its position in United Rentals by 23.9% in the second quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 223 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the period. 89.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About United Rentals

(Get Rating)

United Rentals, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental company. It operates in two segments, General Rentals and Specialty. The General Rentals segment rents general construction and industrial equipment includes backhoes, skid-steer loaders, forklifts, earthmoving equipment, and material handling equipment; aerial work platforms, such as boom and scissor lifts; and general tools and light equipment comprising pressure washers, water pumps, and power tools for construction and industrial companies, manufacturers, utilities, municipalities, homeowners, and government entities.

