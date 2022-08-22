Jefferies Financial Group Equities Analysts Cut Earnings Estimates for Sportradar Group AG (NASDAQ:SRAD)

Sportradar Group AG (NASDAQ:SRAD – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group reduced their Q3 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Sportradar Group in a note issued to investors on Thursday, August 18th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst D. Katz now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.00 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.01. The consensus estimate for Sportradar Group’s current full-year earnings is $0.18 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Sportradar Group’s Q4 2022 earnings at $0.00 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $0.10 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.01 EPS and Q2 2023 earnings at $0.02 EPS.

Get Sportradar Group alerts:

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Benchmark cut their price target on Sportradar Group from $30.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Sportradar Group from $24.00 to $14.00 in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on Sportradar Group from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Craig Hallum cut their price target on Sportradar Group from $30.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price target on Sportradar Group from $23.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Sportradar Group currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $20.00.

Sportradar Group Stock Performance

Institutional Trading of Sportradar Group

SRAD stock opened at $12.44 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $9.15 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.46. The company has a current ratio of 2.98, a quick ratio of 3.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. Sportradar Group has a 12-month low of $7.10 and a 12-month high of $28.22.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Toroso Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Sportradar Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $174,000. Jane Street Group LLC grew its position in Sportradar Group by 615.3% in the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 12,367 shares of the company’s stock valued at $206,000 after buying an additional 14,767 shares during the last quarter. Keebeck Alpha LP acquired a new position in Sportradar Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $99,000. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new position in Sportradar Group during the 1st quarter worth $218,000. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sportradar Group in the 2nd quarter worth $155,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.85% of the company’s stock.

Sportradar Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Sportradar Group AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides sports data services for the sports betting and media industries in the United Kingdom, the United States, Malta, Switzerland, and internationally. Its sports data services to the bookmaking under the Betradar brand name, and to the international media industry under the Sportradar Media Services brand name.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Sportradar Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sportradar Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.