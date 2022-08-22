Q3 2022 Earnings Forecast for UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR) Issued By Capital One Financial

UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Capital One Financial increased their Q3 2022 earnings estimates for shares of UDR in a research note issued on Thursday, August 18th. Capital One Financial analyst N. Malkin now anticipates that the real estate investment trust will earn $0.58 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.57. The consensus estimate for UDR’s current full-year earnings is $2.31 per share. Capital One Financial also issued estimates for UDR’s Q4 2022 earnings at $0.62 EPS and Q3 2023 earnings at $0.66 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on UDR. TheStreet downgraded shares of UDR from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. KeyCorp dropped their target price on shares of UDR from $63.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of UDR from $53.00 to $50.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 24th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of UDR from $63.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of UDR from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $54.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $55.39.

Shares of UDR stock opened at $48.83 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 3.45 and a quick ratio of 3.45. The company has a market capitalization of $15.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 101.73, a P/E/G ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 0.75. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $46.18 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $51.17. UDR has a one year low of $42.00 and a one year high of $61.06.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 11th were paid a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 8th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.11%. UDR’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 316.67%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of UDR by 12.7% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 123,151 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,388,000 after buying an additional 13,842 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of UDR by 3.8% during the first quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 18,900 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,116,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System raised its holdings in shares of UDR by 3.7% during the first quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 24,475 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,404,000 after purchasing an additional 875 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of UDR by 7.7% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 134,849 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,175,000 after purchasing an additional 9,612 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. raised its holdings in shares of UDR by 25.3% during the first quarter. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. now owns 6,924 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $397,000 after purchasing an additional 1,396 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.39% of the company’s stock.

UDR, Inc (NYSE: UDR), an S&P 500 company, is a leading multifamily real estate investment trust with a demonstrated performance history of delivering superior and dependable returns by successfully managing, buying, selling, developing and redeveloping attractive real estate communities in targeted U.S.

