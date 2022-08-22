Q3 2022 EPS Estimates for National Bank of Canada Boosted by Analyst (TSE:NA)

National Bank of Canada (TSE:NA – Get Rating) – Cormark raised their Q3 2022 earnings estimates for shares of National Bank of Canada in a research note issued on Friday, August 19th. Cormark analyst L. Persaud now expects that the financial services provider will post earnings of $2.35 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $2.33. The consensus estimate for National Bank of Canada’s current full-year earnings is $9.73 per share. Cormark also issued estimates for National Bank of Canada’s FY2022 earnings at $9.78 EPS.
National Bank of Canada (TSE:NA – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Friday, May 27th. The financial services provider reported C$2.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$2.21 by C$0.34. The firm had revenue of C$2.44 billion for the quarter.
National Bank of Canada Stock Performance
National Bank of Canada stock opened at C$94.25 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is C$88.38 and its 200 day moving average price is C$93.61. National Bank of Canada has a 1 year low of C$82.38 and a 1 year high of C$106.10. The stock has a market capitalization of C$31.71 billion and a P/E ratio of 9.67.
National Bank of Canada Increases Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 27th were given a dividend of $0.92 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 24th. This is an increase from National Bank of Canada’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.87. This represents a $3.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.90%. National Bank of Canada’s payout ratio is currently 32.41%.
About National Bank of Canada
National Bank of Canada provides various financial products and services to retail, commercial, corporate, and institutional clients in Canada and internationally. It operates through four segments: Personal and Commercial, Wealth Management, Financial Markets, and U.S. Specialty Finance and International.
