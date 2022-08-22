Q3 2022 EPS Estimates for Welltower Inc. Lowered by Analyst (NYSE:WELL)

Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group cut their Q3 2022 earnings per share estimates for Welltower in a research note issued on Friday, August 19th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst J. Petersen now anticipates that the real estate investment trust will earn $0.83 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.89. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Hold” rating and a $79.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Welltower’s current full-year earnings is $3.45 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Welltower’s Q4 2022 earnings at $0.84 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $3.35 EPS and Q1 2023 earnings at $0.91 EPS.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on WELL. StockNews.com downgraded Welltower from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 23rd. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group cut Welltower from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $84.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Welltower from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $94.00 to $89.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of Welltower from $108.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Finally, KeyCorp decreased their price objective on shares of Welltower from $98.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $96.27.

Shares of WELL opened at $79.58 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $36.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 89.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.99 and a beta of 0.95. Welltower has a twelve month low of $76.56 and a twelve month high of $99.43. The company has a quick ratio of 2.19, a current ratio of 2.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $81.74 and a 200 day moving average of $86.80.

Welltower (NYSE:WELL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 9th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by ($0.65). The firm had revenue of $1.47 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.42 billion. Welltower had a net margin of 7.20% and a return on equity of 2.09%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.79 earnings per share.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Welltower by 4.2% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 71,733,837 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,896,491,000 after purchasing an additional 2,912,151 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Welltower by 8.1% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 47,651,136 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,087,042,000 after buying an additional 3,564,148 shares in the last quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. boosted its holdings in Welltower by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 35,199,497 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,384,634,000 after buying an additional 766,616 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Welltower by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 31,161,238 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,566,128,000 after buying an additional 988,063 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Welltower in the 4th quarter worth $1,334,568,000. 93.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.61 per share. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 22nd. Welltower’s payout ratio is 274.16%.

Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL), an S&P 500 company headquartered in Toledo, Ohio, is driving the transformation of health care infrastructure. The Company invests with leading seniors housing operators, post-acute providers and health systems to fund the real estate infrastructure needed to scale innovative care delivery models and improve people's wellness and overall health care experience.

