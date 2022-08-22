Oppenheimer Analysts Cut Earnings Estimates for BJ’s Restaurants, Inc. (NASDAQ:BJRI)

BJ’s Restaurants, Inc. (NASDAQ:BJRI – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Oppenheimer reduced their Q3 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of BJ’s Restaurants in a note issued to investors on Thursday, August 18th. Oppenheimer analyst B. Bittner now expects that the restaurant operator will earn ($0.36) per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of ($0.35). The consensus estimate for BJ’s Restaurants’ current full-year earnings is ($0.03) per share. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for BJ’s Restaurants’ FY2022 earnings at ($0.12) EPS and FY2023 earnings at $0.78 EPS.

Get BJ's Restaurants alerts:

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. Citigroup increased their price objective on BJ’s Restaurants from $24.00 to $26.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on BJ’s Restaurants from $38.00 to $29.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Wedbush increased their price target on BJ’s Restaurants from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Barclays decreased their price target on BJ’s Restaurants from $21.00 to $17.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Benchmark decreased their price target on BJ’s Restaurants to $32.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, BJ’s Restaurants currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $35.09.

BJ’s Restaurants Stock Performance

Shares of BJRI stock opened at $26.67 on Monday. BJ’s Restaurants has a 12-month low of $20.15 and a 12-month high of $47.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $625.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -121.23 and a beta of 1.89. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $26.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 0.43 and a quick ratio of 0.36.

BJ’s Restaurants (NASDAQ:BJRI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The restaurant operator reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by ($0.22). BJ’s Restaurants had a negative return on equity of 1.08% and a negative net margin of 0.42%. The company had revenue of $329.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $328.02 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.26 earnings per share.

Institutional Trading of BJ’s Restaurants

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BJRI. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BJ’s Restaurants during the fourth quarter worth $316,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its holdings in BJ’s Restaurants by 56.2% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,070 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 385 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in BJ’s Restaurants by 24.7% during the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 826,238 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $28,547,000 after buying an additional 163,907 shares in the last quarter. Trillium Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in BJ’s Restaurants by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Trillium Asset Management LLC now owns 99,404 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $3,434,000 after buying an additional 3,207 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in BJ’s Restaurants by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 67,594 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $2,335,000 after buying an additional 601 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.15% of the company’s stock.

About BJ’s Restaurants

(Get Rating)

BJ's Restaurants, Inc owns and operates casual dining restaurants in the United States. The company's restaurants offer pizzas, craft and other beers, appetizers, entrées, pastas, sandwiches, specialty salads, and desserts. As of April 19, 2022, it operated 213 restaurants in 29 states. The company was founded in 1978 and is based in Huntington Beach, California.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for BJ's Restaurants Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BJ's Restaurants and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.