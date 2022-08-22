CubeSmart Expected to Earn Q3 2022 Earnings of $0.65 Per Share (NYSE:CUBE)

CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE – Get Rating) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group increased their Q3 2022 EPS estimates for shares of CubeSmart in a report issued on Thursday, August 18th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst J. Petersen now anticipates that the real estate investment trust will post earnings of $0.65 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.60. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Buy” rating and a $50.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for CubeSmart’s current full-year earnings is $2.50 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for CubeSmart’s Q2 2023 earnings at $0.68 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.70 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.71 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $0.70 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $2.80 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $2.98 EPS.

Get CubeSmart alerts:

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on CUBE. Bank of America upgraded shares of CubeSmart from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. Evercore ISI set a $58.00 price objective on shares of CubeSmart in a research report on Monday, June 20th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of CubeSmart from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. TheStreet upgraded shares of CubeSmart from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of CubeSmart from $55.00 to $48.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, CubeSmart has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.00.

CubeSmart Stock Performance

CubeSmart Dividend Announcement

NYSE CUBE opened at $50.11 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $44.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $47.00. CubeSmart has a 12-month low of $38.67 and a 12-month high of $57.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 0.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The company has a market capitalization of $11.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.83, a P/E/G ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.50.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 3rd will be issued a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 30th. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.43%. CubeSmart’s dividend payout ratio is currently 160.75%.

Institutional Trading of CubeSmart

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Curi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in CubeSmart during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp increased its stake in shares of CubeSmart by 97.5% in the fourth quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 472 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its stake in shares of CubeSmart by 503.8% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 477 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 398 shares in the last quarter. PSI Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of CubeSmart in the first quarter worth about $26,000. Finally, Focused Wealth Management Inc purchased a new position in shares of CubeSmart in the first quarter worth about $26,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.92% of the company’s stock.

About CubeSmart

(Get Rating)

CubeSmart is a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust. The Company's self-storage properties are designed to offer affordable, easily accessible and secure storage space for residential and commercial customers. According to the 2020 Self-Storage Almanac, CubeSmart is one of the top three owners and operators of self-storage properties in the United States.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for CubeSmart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CubeSmart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.