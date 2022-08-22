Jefferies Financial Group Comments on Public Storage’s Q3 2022 Earnings (NYSE:PSA)

Public Storage (NYSE:PSA – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group decreased their Q3 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Public Storage in a report released on Thursday, August 18th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst J. Petersen now expects that the real estate investment trust will earn $4.04 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $4.13. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Buy” rating and a $369.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Public Storage’s current full-year earnings is $15.64 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Public Storage’s Q4 2022 earnings at $4.14 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $15.82 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $4.19 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $4.44 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $4.51 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $4.53 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $20.62 EPS.

PSA has been the subject of several other reports. Raymond James cut Public Storage from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $365.00 to $380.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $367.00 price target on shares of Public Storage in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. UBS Group dropped their price target on Public Storage from $390.00 to $336.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 25th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Public Storage from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $410.00 to $370.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Public Storage from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $367.33.

Public Storage Stock Down 0.5 %

Public Storage Announces Dividend

Shares of PSA opened at $351.23 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a current ratio of 2.14. Public Storage has a one year low of $292.32 and a one year high of $421.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $61.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.92, a PEG ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 0.34. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $321.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $346.80.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 14th will be paid a $2.00 dividend. This represents a $8.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 13th. Public Storage’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 68.14%.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director John Reyes sold 51,637 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $353.15, for a total transaction of $18,235,606.55. Following the transaction, the director now owns 175,449 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $61,959,814.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Tamara Hughes Gustavson sold 830 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $353.09, for a total transaction of $293,064.70. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,430 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $504,918.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director John Reyes sold 51,637 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $353.15, for a total value of $18,235,606.55. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 175,449 shares in the company, valued at approximately $61,959,814.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 11.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Public Storage

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Public Storage in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Mystic Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Public Storage in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA purchased a new position in shares of Public Storage in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. American National Bank increased its holdings in shares of Public Storage by 180.0% in the 2nd quarter. American National Bank now owns 84 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lee Financial Co purchased a new position in shares of Public Storage in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.54% of the company’s stock.

Public Storage Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Public Storage, a member of the S&P 500 and FT Global 500, is a REIT that primarily acquires, develops, owns and operates self-storage facilities. At September 30, 2020, we had: (i) interests in 2,504 self-storage facilities located in 38 states with approximately 171 million net rentable square feet in the United States, (ii) an approximate 35% common equity interest in Shurgard Self Storage SA (Euronext Brussels:SHUR) which owned 239 self-storage facilities located in seven Western European nations with approximately 13 million net rentable square feet operated under the Shurgard brand and (iii) an approximate 42% common equity interest in PS Business Parks, Inc (NYSE:PSB) which owned and operated approximately 28 million rentable square feet of commercial space at September 30, 2020.

Recommended Stories

