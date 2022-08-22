Ituran Location and Control (ITRN) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Ituran Location and Control (NASDAQ:ITRN – Get Rating) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data before the market opens on Monday, August 29th. Analysts expect Ituran Location and Control to post earnings of $0.46 per share for the quarter. Persons interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Ituran Location and Control (NASDAQ:ITRN – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 24th. The industrial products company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.48 by ($0.05). Ituran Location and Control had a net margin of 12.60% and a return on equity of 26.24%. The business had revenue of $72.07 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $73.85 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.40 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Ituran Location and Control to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of ITRN stock opened at $26.88 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $630.87 million, a PE ratio of 16.00 and a beta of 1.19. Ituran Location and Control has a 1 year low of $19.73 and a 1 year high of $29.85. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $24.80 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $23.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.31.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 29th were paid a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 28th. Ituran Location and Control’s payout ratio is 25.00%.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ITRN. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in Ituran Location and Control during the 2nd quarter valued at about $278,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Ituran Location and Control by 10.5% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 37,535 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $919,000 after purchasing an additional 3,555 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in Ituran Location and Control by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 307,013 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $7,111,000 after purchasing an additional 1,961 shares in the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new stake in shares of Ituran Location and Control in the 1st quarter worth $205,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Ituran Location and Control by 27.6% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 20,837 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $480,000 after buying an additional 4,502 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 60.03% of the company’s stock.

Ituran Location and Control Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides location-based telematics services and machine-to-machine telematics products. The company's Telematics services segment provides stolen vehicle recovery and tracking services, which locate, track, and recover stolen vehicles for its subscribers; fleet management services that enable corporate and individual customers to track and manage their vehicles in real time; and locator services that allow customers to protect valuable merchandise and equipment.

