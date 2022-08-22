Gambling.com Group (GAMB) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Gambling.com Group (NASDAQ:GAMB – Get Rating) will be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Monday, August 29th. Analysts expect Gambling.com Group to post earnings of $0.02 per share for the quarter. Gambling.com Group has set its FY 2022 guidance at EPS.Individual interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Gambling.com Group (NASDAQ:GAMB – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 31st. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.02. Gambling.com Group had a return on equity of 18.59% and a net margin of 24.76%. The business had revenue of $19.59 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.97 million. On average, analysts expect Gambling.com Group to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

GAMB stock opened at $8.35 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $8.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.68. The stock has a market cap of $282.28 million and a P/E ratio of 23.86. The company has a quick ratio of 5.75, a current ratio of 5.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Gambling.com Group has a twelve month low of $6.60 and a twelve month high of $16.97.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. American International Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Gambling.com Group in the 2nd quarter worth $32,000. First Manhattan Co. purchased a new stake in Gambling.com Group during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $39,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in shares of Gambling.com Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Northern Trust Corp bought a new position in shares of Gambling.com Group during the second quarter worth $456,000. Finally, State Street Corp purchased a new position in Gambling.com Group during the second quarter valued at $558,000. 25.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Gambling.com Group Limited operates as a performance marketing company for the online gambling industry worldwide. The company provides digital marketing services for the iGaming and sports betting. It publishes various branded websites, including Gambling.com and Bookies.com. Gambling.com Group Limited was incorporated in 2006 and is based in St.

