Edap Tms (EDAP) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Edap Tms (NASDAQ:EDAP – Get Rating) will issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, August 24th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.03) per share for the quarter. Persons interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Edap Tms Price Performance

Shares of Edap Tms stock opened at $7.29 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $243.97 million, a P/E ratio of -728.27 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 3.93 and a current ratio of 4.38. Edap Tms has a twelve month low of $5.00 and a twelve month high of $7.88. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.07.

Get Edap Tms alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Edap Tms in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Edap Tms from $13.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Edap Tms

Edap Tms Company Profile

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of EDAP. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in Edap Tms in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $86,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Edap Tms by 80.3% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 14,943 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $102,000 after acquiring an additional 6,654 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Edap Tms during the second quarter valued at $80,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new position in Edap Tms in the first quarter valued at about $185,000. 28.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

(Get Rating)

EDAP TMS SA, together with its subsidiaries, develops, produces, markets, distributes, and maintains a portfolio of minimally invasive medical devices for the treatment of urological diseases in Asia, France, the United States, and internationally. It operates in three segments: High Intensity Focused Ultrasound (HIFU), Extracorporeal ShockWave Lithotripsy (ESWL), and Distribution Services (DIST).

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Edap Tms Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Edap Tms and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.