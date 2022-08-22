La-Z-Boy (LZB) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

La-Z-Boy (NYSE:LZB – Get Rating) will be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, August 23rd. Analysts expect La-Z-Boy to post earnings of $0.68 per share for the quarter. La-Z-Boy has set its Q1 2023 guidance at EPS.Investors that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

La-Z-Boy (NYSE:LZB – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 21st. The company reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $684.57 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $668.85 million. La-Z-Boy had a return on equity of 17.59% and a net margin of 6.37%. On average, analysts expect La-Z-Boy to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

La-Z-Boy Price Performance

NYSE LZB opened at $29.47 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $26.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $27.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.64 and a beta of 1.03. La-Z-Boy has a 1-year low of $22.21 and a 1-year high of $39.99.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Hedge Funds Weigh In On La-Z-Boy

LZB has been the subject of several recent research reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of La-Z-Boy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Raymond James reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $32.00 target price (down from $40.00) on shares of La-Z-Boy in a research note on Friday, June 24th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of La-Z-Boy by 155.8% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 506,393 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,354,000 after purchasing an additional 308,461 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of La-Z-Boy by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,991,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,629,000 after acquiring an additional 233,569 shares in the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new position in shares of La-Z-Boy in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,474,000. Woodline Partners LP acquired a new position in shares of La-Z-Boy during the 1st quarter worth about $1,449,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in La-Z-Boy by 24.5% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 261,828 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,207,000 after purchasing an additional 51,531 shares during the period. 96.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

La-Z-Boy Company Profile

(Get Rating)

La-Z-Boy Incorporated manufactures, markets, imports, exports, distributes, and retails upholstery furniture products, accessories, and casegoods furniture products in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through Wholesale, Retail, Corporate and Other segments. The Wholesale segment manufactures and imports upholstered furniture, such as recliners and motion furniture, sofas, loveseats, chairs, sectionals, modulars, ottomans, and sleeper sofas; and imports, distributes, and retails casegoods (wood) furniture, including occasional pieces, bedroom sets, dining room sets, and entertainment centers.

Further Reading

