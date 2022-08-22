Snowflake (SNOW) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday

Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW – Get Rating) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, August 24th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.02) per share for the quarter. Parties that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 25th. The company reported ($0.52) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.39) by ($0.13). The company had revenue of $422.37 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $413.01 million. Snowflake had a negative return on equity of 12.39% and a negative net margin of 45.48%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 84.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.69) EPS. On average, analysts expect Snowflake to post $-2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Snowflake alerts:

Snowflake Trading Down 4.8 %

NYSE SNOW opened at $153.94 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $147.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $181.92. Snowflake has a 1-year low of $110.26 and a 1-year high of $405.00. The company has a market capitalization of $48.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -72.96 and a beta of 1.30.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Insiders Place Their Bets

A number of brokerages have issued reports on SNOW. UBS Group cut Snowflake from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $165.00 to $175.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. Oppenheimer dropped their target price on shares of Snowflake from $280.00 to $230.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Snowflake in a report on Monday, April 25th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $250.00 price target for the company. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on Snowflake from $240.00 to $120.00 in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Finally, Redburn Partners assumed coverage on Snowflake in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $125.00 target price on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and twenty-five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Snowflake presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $216.26.

In related news, CEO Frank Slootman sold 1,727 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.18, for a total transaction of $235,182.86. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 138,551 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,867,875.18. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, CEO Frank Slootman sold 1,727 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.18, for a total value of $235,182.86. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 138,551 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,867,875.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Benoit Dageville sold 727 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.18, for a total transaction of $99,002.86. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 16,620 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,263,311.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 3,678 shares of company stock valued at $524,444 over the last quarter. 8.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Snowflake

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Snowflake by 286.2% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 7,141 shares of the company’s stock worth $993,000 after buying an additional 5,292 shares in the last quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Snowflake by 9.5% in the second quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 3,344 shares of the company’s stock worth $465,000 after buying an additional 290 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC bought a new position in Snowflake during the second quarter valued at approximately $412,000. Toroso Investments LLC grew its holdings in Snowflake by 39.8% during the 1st quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 7,304 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,674,000 after buying an additional 2,078 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gabelli Funds LLC increased its stake in Snowflake by 7.0% in the 1st quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 90,155 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,657,000 after acquiring an additional 5,868 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.67% of the company’s stock.

About Snowflake

(Get Rating)

Snowflake Inc provides a cloud-based data platform in the United States and internationally. The company's platform offers Data Cloud, which enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data. Its platform is used by various organizations of sizes in a range of industries.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Snowflake Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Snowflake and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.