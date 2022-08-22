Phibro Animal Health (PAHC) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Phibro Animal Health (NASDAQ:PAHC – Get Rating) is scheduled to be releasing its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, August 24th. Analysts expect Phibro Animal Health to post earnings of $0.40 per share for the quarter. Individual interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Phibro Animal Health Stock Performance

Shares of PAHC opened at $18.23 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $738.39 million, a PE ratio of 12.57 and a beta of 0.51. Phibro Animal Health has a 12-month low of $17.28 and a 12-month high of $26.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 2.92 and a quick ratio of 1.59. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $19.16 and its 200 day moving average price is $19.44.

Get Phibro Animal Health alerts:

Phibro Animal Health Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 7th will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 6th. Phibro Animal Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.10%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Phibro Animal Health

A number of brokerages have weighed in on PAHC. Barclays downgraded shares of Phibro Animal Health from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $22.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, July 25th. TheStreet raised Phibro Animal Health from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Phibro Animal Health from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 5th.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Phibro Animal Health by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,789,646 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,604,000 after acquiring an additional 203,652 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Phibro Animal Health by 3.4% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 862,748 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,504,000 after acquiring an additional 28,030 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Phibro Animal Health by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 685,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,675,000 after acquiring an additional 10,065 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in Phibro Animal Health by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 600,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,495,000 after acquiring an additional 1,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Phibro Animal Health by 9.3% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 509,435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,163,000 after purchasing an additional 43,233 shares in the last quarter. 50.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Phibro Animal Health

(Get Rating)

Phibro Animal Health Corporation develops, manufactures, and supplies a range of animal health and mineral nutrition products for livestock primarily in the United States. It operates through three segments: Animal Health, Mineral Nutrition, and Performance Products. The company develops, manufactures, and markets products for a range of food animals, including poultry, swine, beef and dairy cattle, and aquaculture.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Phibro Animal Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Phibro Animal Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.