Autodesk (ADSK) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK – Get Rating) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, August 24th. Analysts expect Autodesk to post earnings of $1.56 per share for the quarter. Individual that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 26th. The software company reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.10. Autodesk had a net margin of 10.67% and a return on equity of 68.41%. The business had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.15 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.03 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 18.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Autodesk to post $4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $5 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Autodesk alerts:

Autodesk Stock Performance

Shares of ADSK opened at $222.59 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $48.36 billion, a PE ratio of 101.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 1.53. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $194.37 and a 200-day moving average of $201.73. Autodesk has a one year low of $163.20 and a one year high of $344.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.35, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.62.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Insider Transactions at Autodesk

Several research analysts have recently commented on ADSK shares. Mizuho lifted their target price on Autodesk from $250.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on shares of Autodesk from $210.00 to $185.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. Wolfe Research started coverage on Autodesk in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $270.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America assumed coverage on Autodesk in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $220.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Autodesk from $298.00 to $242.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $268.52.

In related news, CAO Stephen W. Hope sold 327 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.43, for a total value of $58,019.61. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,186 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $742,721.98. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Autodesk news, EVP Rebecca Pearce sold 1,608 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.86, for a total transaction of $334,238.88. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,325 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,016,894.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Stephen W. Hope sold 327 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.43, for a total value of $58,019.61. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,186 shares in the company, valued at $742,721.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Autodesk

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of ADSK. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in Autodesk by 58.1% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 11,708 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $2,013,000 after buying an additional 4,302 shares in the last quarter. SVB Wealth LLC raised its holdings in Autodesk by 16.1% during the second quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 1,788 shares of the software company’s stock worth $308,000 after buying an additional 248 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning lifted its stake in shares of Autodesk by 38.1% in the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 15,049 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $2,588,000 after buying an additional 4,149 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of Autodesk by 21.0% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,183,689 shares of the software company’s stock worth $203,547,000 after acquiring an additional 205,595 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC bought a new position in Autodesk in the 2nd quarter valued at about $319,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.55% of the company’s stock.

About Autodesk

(Get Rating)

Autodesk, Inc provides 3D design, engineering, and entertainment software and services worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; BIM 360, a construction management cloud-based software; AutoCAD, a software for professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization; AutoCAD LT, a drafting and detailing software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections tools for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment collection industries.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Autodesk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Autodesk and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.