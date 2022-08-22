iMedia Brands (IMBI) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

iMedia Brands (NASDAQ:IMBI – Get Rating) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, August 24th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.35) per share for the quarter. iMedia Brands has set its Q2 2022 guidance at EPS.Investors interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

iMedia Brands (NASDAQ:IMBI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 24th. The company reported ($0.43) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.45) by $0.02. iMedia Brands had a negative return on equity of 37.43% and a negative net margin of 5.18%. The business had revenue of $154.54 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $154.95 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.21) EPS. On average, analysts expect iMedia Brands to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

iMedia Brands Stock Up 1.8 %

NASDAQ:IMBI opened at $1.73 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.80, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 1.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.67 million, a P/E ratio of -1.20 and a beta of 2.04. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.53. iMedia Brands has a fifty-two week low of $1.01 and a fifty-two week high of $8.17.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On iMedia Brands

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of iMedia Brands by 15.1% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 96,688 shares of the company’s stock worth $583,000 after purchasing an additional 12,663 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO. boosted its holdings in shares of iMedia Brands by 22.8% in the 1st quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 21,518 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,000 after acquiring an additional 4,000 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iMedia Brands during the first quarter worth $96,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its position in iMedia Brands by 54.3% during the second quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 61,756 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 21,741 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.92% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on IMBI shares. DA Davidson cut their price target on shares of iMedia Brands from $22.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 16th. Craig Hallum decreased their price target on iMedia Brands from $20.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. Finally, B. Riley lowered iMedia Brands from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st.

iMedia Brands Company Profile

iMedia Brands, Inc operates as an interactive media company in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Entertainment, Consumer Brands, and Media Commerce Services. The company operates television networks, including ShopHQ that offers jewelry and watches, home, beauty and health, and fashion and accessories; ShopBulldogTV, which provides male-oriented products and services; ShopHQHealth that offers women and men products and services focused on health and wellness categories, such as physical, mental and spiritual health, financial and motivational wellness, weight management, and telehealth medical services; ShopJewelryHQ for jewelry products and services; and 1-2-3.tv, a retailing marketplace for live and automated auctions.

