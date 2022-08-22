Splunk (SPLK) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK – Get Rating) will issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, August 24th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.37) per share for the quarter. Splunk has set its FY 2023 guidance at EPS and its Q2 2023 guidance at EPS.Investors that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 25th. The software company reported ($0.32) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.74) by $0.42. Splunk had a negative net margin of 41.20% and a negative return on equity of 396.11%. The company had revenue of $674.08 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $629.73 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($1.84) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Splunk to post $-4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-4 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Splunk alerts:

Splunk Price Performance

SPLK opened at $109.22 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $17.57 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.04 and a beta of 1.38. Splunk has a 12 month low of $84.63 and a 12 month high of $176.66. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.09. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $100.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $112.81.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Insiders Place Their Bets

A number of research analysts have issued reports on SPLK shares. Citigroup reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $118.00 target price (down from $120.00) on shares of Splunk in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Splunk from $138.00 to $128.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of Splunk from $225.00 to $180.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 26th. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Splunk from $140.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Splunk from $145.00 to $125.00 in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Splunk currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $144.69.

In related news, insider Shawn Bice sold 31,316 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.73, for a total value of $2,747,352.68. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 103,680 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,095,846.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, insider Shawn Bice sold 31,316 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.73, for a total transaction of $2,747,352.68. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 103,680 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,095,846.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Scott Morgan sold 883 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.08, for a total value of $77,774.64. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 130,311 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,477,792.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. First Republic Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Splunk by 4.2% in the second quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 130,027 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $11,502,000 after purchasing an additional 5,191 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in Splunk by 88.4% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 10,758 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $952,000 after purchasing an additional 5,047 shares during the period. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. grew its holdings in Splunk by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 3,209 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $284,000 after buying an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in Splunk by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 96,501 shares of the software company’s stock worth $8,536,000 after buying an additional 1,301 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Splunk by 39.6% during the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 15,348 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,401,000 after buying an additional 4,354 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.60% of the company’s stock.

Splunk Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Splunk Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software and cloud solutions that deliver and operationalize insights from the data generated by digital systems in the United States and internationally. The company offers Splunk Platform, a real-time data platform comprising collection, streaming, indexing, search, reporting, analysis, machine learning, alerting, monitoring, and data management capabilities.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Splunk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Splunk and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.