Salesforce (CRM) Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) is scheduled to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, August 24th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.02 per share for the quarter. Individual that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 31st. The CRM provider reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $7.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.38 billion. Salesforce had a net margin of 3.59% and a return on equity of 3.92%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 24.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.74 EPS. On average, analysts expect Salesforce to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NYSE:CRM opened at $183.77 on Monday. Salesforce has a 12 month low of $154.55 and a 12 month high of $311.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $182.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 178.42, a PEG ratio of 5.04 and a beta of 1.08. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $176.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $186.39.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on Salesforce from $300.00 to $250.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. Guggenheim initiated coverage on shares of Salesforce in a research note on Friday, August 12th. They set a “sell” rating and a $150.00 price target for the company. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of Salesforce from $375.00 to $315.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on shares of Salesforce from $330.00 to $260.00 in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Salesforce from $250.00 to $220.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, thirty-five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $268.30.

In related news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 2,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $187.79, for a total value of $431,917.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 27,761,368 shares in the company, valued at $5,213,307,296.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Parker Harris sold 568 shares of Salesforce stock in a transaction on Monday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.87, for a total value of $101,030.16. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 93,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,657,525.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Marc Benioff sold 2,300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $187.79, for a total transaction of $431,917.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 27,761,368 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,213,307,296.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 75,449 shares of company stock valued at $13,246,974 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Wealth Architects LLC boosted its stake in shares of Salesforce by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Wealth Architects LLC now owns 1,537 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $326,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. raised its position in shares of Salesforce by 27.2% in the 1st quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 355 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $75,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Salesforce by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC now owns 3,093 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $656,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the period. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Salesforce by 1.6% during the first quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. now owns 7,125 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $1,513,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KC Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Salesforce by 11.4% in the first quarter. KC Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,435 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $305,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the period. 77.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Salesforce, Inc provides customer relationship management technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. Its Customer 360 platform empowers its customers to work together to deliver connected experiences for their customers. The company's service offerings include Sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and Service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer service and support at scale.

