Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM) Shares Acquired by Glenview Trust Co

Glenview Trust Co grew its stake in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) by 8.2% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,214 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 243 shares during the period. Glenview Trust Co’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $683,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Salesforce in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,689,030,000. Jennison Associates LLC increased its stake in shares of Salesforce by 42.2% in the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 13,808,917 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $3,509,260,000 after purchasing an additional 4,096,666 shares in the last quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Salesforce by 76,897.5% in the 1st quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,727,250 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $12,845,000 after purchasing an additional 2,723,708 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Salesforce by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 44,253,857 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $11,246,233,000 after purchasing an additional 1,417,895 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hhlr Advisors LTD. increased its stake in shares of Salesforce by 53.9% in the 4th quarter. Hhlr Advisors LTD. now owns 1,929,876 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $490,439,000 after purchasing an additional 675,700 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.75% of the company’s stock.

Salesforce Stock Performance

NYSE:CRM opened at $183.77 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $182.85 billion, a PE ratio of 178.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.04 and a beta of 1.08. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $176.68 and its 200 day moving average price is $186.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.03. Salesforce, Inc. has a 12 month low of $154.55 and a 12 month high of $311.75.

Insider Transactions at Salesforce

Salesforce ( NYSE:CRM Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 31st. The CRM provider reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $7.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.38 billion. Salesforce had a return on equity of 3.92% and a net margin of 3.59%. Salesforce’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.74 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Salesforce, Inc. will post 2.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 2,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.97, for a total value of $365,631.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 28,926,000 shares in the company, valued at $4,598,366,220. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 2,300 shares of Salesforce stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.97, for a total transaction of $365,631.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 28,926,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,598,366,220. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Amy E. Weaver sold 516 shares of Salesforce stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.86, for a total transaction of $91,775.76. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 30,486 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,422,239.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 77,749 shares of company stock worth $13,612,605. Company insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Raymond James cut their price target on Salesforce from $300.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on Salesforce from $375.00 to $315.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. Mizuho boosted their price objective on Salesforce from $225.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Salesforce from $300.00 to $260.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. Finally, Cowen cut their price objective on Salesforce from $285.00 to $225.00 in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, thirty-five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Salesforce currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $268.30.

About Salesforce

Salesforce, Inc provides customer relationship management technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. Its Customer 360 platform empowers its customers to work together to deliver connected experiences for their customers. The company's service offerings include Sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and Service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer service and support at scale.

