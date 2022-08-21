Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC Lowers Position in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC cut its stake in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Rating) by 26.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,046 shares of the energy producer’s stock after selling 2,166 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $605,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new stake in shares of ConocoPhillips during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $13,853,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of ConocoPhillips by 14.9% during the fourth quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 4,455 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $322,000 after acquiring an additional 578 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of ConocoPhillips during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $547,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its position in ConocoPhillips by 6.9% in the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 3,066 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $221,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares during the period. Finally, NorthRock Partners LLC bought a new stake in ConocoPhillips in the 4th quarter worth approximately $238,000. 78.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE COP opened at $105.14 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $135.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 1.38. ConocoPhillips has a 52-week low of $51.59 and a 52-week high of $124.08. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $93.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $98.22. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

ConocoPhillips ( NYSE:COP Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The energy producer reported $3.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.95 by ($0.04). ConocoPhillips had a net margin of 23.10% and a return on equity of 31.24%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.27 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that ConocoPhillips will post 14.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a None dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 29th will be issued a dividend of $1.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 29th. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.19%.

In other news, CEO Ryan Michael Lance sold 584,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.21, for a total value of $70,895,729.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 44,522 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,396,511.62. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, CEO Ryan Michael Lance sold 584,900 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.21, for a total value of $70,895,729.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 44,522 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,396,511.62. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Nicholas G. Olds sold 19,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.51, for a total transaction of $2,121,792.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on COP shares. Societe Generale lifted their target price on shares of ConocoPhillips to $127.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. Susquehanna boosted their price target on shares of ConocoPhillips from $108.00 to $129.00 in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of ConocoPhillips from $148.00 to $123.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of ConocoPhillips from $126.00 to $123.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of ConocoPhillips from $140.00 to $123.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $119.84.

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids worldwide. It primarily engages in the conventional and tight oil reservoirs, shale gas, heavy oil, LNG, oil sands, and other production operations. The company's portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; various LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of conventional and unconventional exploration prospects.

