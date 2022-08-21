Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC Buys 125 Shares of Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its holdings in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) by 6.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,218 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $471,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in shares of Salesforce in the first quarter valued at $359,000. Redwood Financial Network Corp purchased a new position in shares of Salesforce in the first quarter valued at $463,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC grew its holdings in shares of Salesforce by 43.0% in the first quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 482 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $102,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Front Barnett Associates LLC grew its holdings in shares of Salesforce by 1.1% in the first quarter. Front Barnett Associates LLC now owns 86,020 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $18,264,000 after purchasing an additional 970 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Salesforce by 19.4% in the first quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 6,739 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $1,431,000 after purchasing an additional 1,095 shares in the last quarter. 77.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Salesforce

In other news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 2,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.97, for a total transaction of $365,631.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 28,926,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,598,366,220. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, CFO Amy E. Weaver sold 516 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.86, for a total value of $91,775.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 30,486 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,422,239.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Marc Benioff sold 2,300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.97, for a total value of $365,631.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 28,926,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,598,366,220. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 77,749 shares of company stock valued at $13,612,605 in the last three months. 3.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Salesforce Price Performance

Shares of NYSE CRM opened at $183.77 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Salesforce, Inc. has a 52 week low of $154.55 and a 52 week high of $311.75. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $176.68 and its 200 day moving average price is $186.57. The firm has a market cap of $182.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 178.42, a P/E/G ratio of 5.04 and a beta of 1.08.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 31st. The CRM provider reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.07. Salesforce had a return on equity of 3.92% and a net margin of 3.59%. The business had revenue of $7.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.38 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.74 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 24.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Salesforce, Inc. will post 2.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Salesforce from $225.00 to $185.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on shares of Salesforce from $330.00 to $260.00 in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Roth Capital raised shares of Salesforce from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $242.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Salesforce in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. Finally, Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of Salesforce from $300.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, thirty-five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $268.30.

Salesforce Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Salesforce, Inc provides customer relationship management technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. Its Customer 360 platform empowers its customers to work together to deliver connected experiences for their customers. The company's service offerings include Sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and Service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer service and support at scale.

See Also

